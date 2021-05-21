Omar Rodriguez-Lopez Releases 62-Album Back-Catalogue to Streaming Services Including Records by Antemasque and Collaborations with John Frusciante, Lydia Lunch and Damo Suzuki

Home News Krista Marple May 21st, 2021 - 6:52 PM

Omar Rodríguez-López, guitarist for The Mars Volta, has released his entire back catalogue on that features previously unreleased content. The catalogue includes 62 albums with 36 of them that have never been available on any digital service provider apps. His entire catalogue will now be available on streaming services.

The release stems from the recent deal that was made between Rodríguez-López and Clouds Hill Music, who in the deal acquired the rights to his full catalogue for Rodríguez-López Productions and The Mars Volta.

Clouds Hill Music has already released an 18-LP box set from The Mars Volta, which dropped on April 23 of this year. The box set released the band’s entire discography along with previously unreleased material. More specifically, it included Rodríguez-López’s triple-solo album and the group’s Landscape Tantrums.

The newly released back catalogue is featured some of his more popular releases such as Cryptomnesia. It also features well-known collaborations with people like John Frusciante, guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, singer/poet Lydia Lunch and Japanese musician Damo Suzuki. The 7-track album with Frusciante was released back in April fo 2010. It was a 28-minute long collaboration between the two. It featured a ton of intense instrumental, unforgettable riffs and electrifying sounds.

