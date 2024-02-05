Bikini Kill Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

After an exhilarating reunion in 2019, which marked their first full shows since 1997, Bikini Kill has announced a slew of North American tour dates. The new US stint offers fans another chance to experience the band’s formidable live show during a time when we need Bikini Kill‘s political rally cry.

Things kick off with two shows in Los Angeles before the tour stops in Los Angeles, Forest Grove, Chicago, Montreal, Brooklyn and other cities. For tickets and more information click here.

These shows sees the band performing with their iconic line up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, Kathi Wilcox on bass and Sara Landeau on guitar. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music.

Bikini Kil Tour Dates

8/15 – 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

8/18 – 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

8/21 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge

8/27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

8/29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

8/30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoor)

8/31 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/3 – Toronto, ON – History

9/4 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

9/6 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

9/7 – 8 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

9/11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage