Bikini Kill Announce Palestine Children’s Relief Fund Benefit Show In Washington

According to Pitchfork, the feminist Punk Rock band, Bikini Kill, revealed they will be playing a benefit show for Palenstine in Olympia, Washington, on January 27th, 2024. The band is no stranger to taking a strong stance on important political issues, as the band has fervently stood up for women by speaking up about abortion rights and sexual abuse. The group was unafraid to speak up for what they thought was right, a tradition that still holds true today.

The band made a strong political statement in November when they, along with thousands of other musicians, signed an open letter demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The artist signatures included in the open letter include Zack de la Rocha, the lead vocalist and songwriter for the band Rage Against the Machine, and rapper Kid Cudi, best known for his 2009 hit song “Day ‘n’ Nite.”

Bikini Kill will be joined by performances from the Portland-based indie rock group, the Ghost Ease. The band will include a guest appearance from Selma Al-Aswad, a Palestinian-American activist based in Seattle, Washington. The proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, which will aid in the humanitarian needs of Gaza inhabitants.

Bikini Kill’s lead vocalist, Kathleen Hanna, is set to release her memoir named, Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk in May, and in June the band will embark on a tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.