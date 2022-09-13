Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled North American 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 13th, 2022 - 8:20 PM

Bikini Kill is back! 2019 marked feminist icons Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Sara Landeau’s first reunion since Bikini Kill’s eventual disbandment at the height of their prime from 1990 to 1998. Since then, the band has gone on to perform worldwide on their 2022 international tour, during which they performed their very first full shows since the 1990s. Martyrs of the feminist cause and original instigators of the Riot Grrls Movement motivated girls worldwide to speak out and express themselves using whatever means necessary. Bikini Kill’s political lyrics, many fanzines, and confrontational interviews created a culture of resistance in young girls from the United States, Japan, Australia, and Europe through the deliverance of their radical feminist ideals through the pure essence of punk rock chaos.

After touring the world for most of 2022, Bikini Kill has rescheduled the North American 2023 tour dates after canceling previous tour dates. The band will make seventeen stops throughout the country, with performances starting and ending in Tennessee. This 17-date tour also now includes a show in St. Paul, MN.

With accreditations from authors from esteemed journals and news sites such as The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone vouching for Bikini Kill’s “cryonically preserved” talents and their influential messages that both predicted and sparked the beginnings of the modern feminist movement, you won’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to scream and chant with the girls who started it all!

Tickets are available for purchase Friday, September 16 at 12 pm ET here.

Check out this article for more information about why the tour was rescheduled.

Bikini Kill 2023 North American Tour Dates

3/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

4/1 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

4/3 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

4/4 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

4/9 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

4/10 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

4/12 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus

4/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

4/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

4/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

4/23 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine