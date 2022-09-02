Bikini Kill’s Longtime Rickenbacker Guitar Was Stolen From LaGuardia Airport

Home News Gracie Chunes September 2nd, 2022 - 1:19 PM

Rock band Bikini Kill‘s infamous Rickenbacker guitar was stolen recently. The guitar has been in the bands possession since 1994. It is a 1992 Rickenbacker Model 1997 Rose Morris Reissue JetGlo (Black) Finish with white pick guard, Serial Number K54220.

The band took to several different social media platforms, asking for any help in getting the guitar back. Tobi Vail posts on Instagram “Obviously the sentimental value is big but mostly we just want it back because it sounds so good and feels just right.” Several members and people close to Bikini Kill posted pictures of the stolen guitar and giving specific descriptions of it and the case it was stolen in.

Ultimately, the band urges fans to contact their production manager Luka Tobin, who says “All necessary reports have been filed with the airport/port authority/airline but if you can keep your eyes peeled especially if you are in the NY/NJ/CT area. I understand not everybody has time to look but if you can share this it would be greatly appreciated. Feel free to reach out to me here or by email at IwanttoemailTobin@gmail.com. Please no spam. This is incredibly important and I am following every lead down the rabbit hole right now. Thank you.” (Brooklyn Vegan)