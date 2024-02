Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2024 - 8:53 PM

According to axios.com, earlier this evening Taylor Swift made Grammys history when she won album of the year for Midnights. During her speech, the singer said: “Mind blown, thank you so much,” onstage after winning the category for the fourth time.

After winning a Grammy, Swift announced after her first Grammy win of the night, for best pop vocal album for Midnights and her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.