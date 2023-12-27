Taylor Swift Ties Elvis Presley’s Solo Artist Record For Most Weeks Topping Billboard 200 Chart

Home News Ryan Freund December 27th, 2023 - 6:47 PM

In a surprise to no one, Taylor Swift has just met another record. This time it is tying with the legendary singer Elvis when it comes to being a soloist with most weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 200. The album that allowed Taylor to tie in with Elvis is her recently released 1989 (Taylor’s Version). This same album debuted at number 1 and spent multiple weeks at the spot, the album returned to number one this week due to Christmas vinyl sales (via NME).

To get more into the details, this week marked the 67th week that Taylor has had an album on top of this chart. If Taylor were to stay another week at number one she would officially break the King of Rock And Roll’s record. It is also important to note that while her version of 1989 is at the top of the charts, her album Midnights sits at number 3 as well as her album Lover at number 7.

If Taylor were to beat Elvis she would have the record for the most weeks at number one for a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 200, but she would not be the artist with the most weeks as the Beatles still hold that record. The record that the Beatles hold is 132 weeks at the top of the chart which is double the record of Swift and Presley. Behind Taylor Swift in most weeks at the top of the chart is Garth Brooks at 52 and Michael Jackson at 51. We look forward to seeing what happens next week!