Norah Jones Announces Two Headlining Concerts In Cuba For February 2024

Home News Kennedy Huston November 8th, 2023 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Singer-songwriter Norah Jones announced ‘Norah Jones: Vive En La Habana – A Musical Journey Through Cuba’s Cultural Heart’, a four-day event presented by Dreamcatcher Events to celebrate Cuban culture through music, education, and more. Taking place at Havana’s Teatro Martí, the event is set for February 16-19, 2024. Alongside Jones, the event will host various other artists and musicians such as Sintesis, Eme Alfonso, and Alain Perez in hopes to fuse different musical genres and further embrace Cuba’s cultural and artistic significance. Pricing and registration information is available now.

The nine-time Grammy nominee shared, “I’m excited to be coming to Cuba for the very first time as part of a cultural and educational exchange. I’m looking forward to learning more about the country’s rich musical heritage and sharing my music through two shows with my band at the historic Teatro Martí.”

Attendees can expect two headline performances from Jones and her band featuring songs from throughout her career. Guests can also expect a limited-edition event poster signed by Jones herself as well as access to an exclusive soundcheck Q&A. Reservations can be made at the Grand Aston La Habana with 10% off until November 27.