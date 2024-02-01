Deap Vally Share New Rendition Of “Ain’t Fair (Deap Vally’s Version”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 1st, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Deap Vally are excited to release re-recorded version of their debut LP and final release, SISTRIONIX 2.0, on the band’s own Deap Vally Records. The double LP will include demos, previously unreleased covers, re-recordings of limited release b-sides and rarities and more. People can order the vinyl, exclusive bundles and the digital LP HERE.

In light of the upcoming album, Deap Vally has shared a new rendition of “Ain’t Fair (Deap Vally’s Version” and as a whole, the tune is fantastic due to how the music shows a stronger side the band and the vocal performances are lovely because each vocal pitch describes how creative Deap Vally are as a band.

While speaking about the latest song, Lindsay Troy says: “Ain’t Fair’ is such a tune. It’s a groover and a banger. Some of my favourite Deap Vally lyrics. This song is one of the most underrated Deap Vally songs of all time. Somehow it got lost as a B side and we’re so happy it’s finally gonna see the light of day.”

The vocalist adds: “SISTRIONIX is just classic Deap Vally. It’s so pure and raw. It really encapsulates an era — an era of dank, yeasty backstage rooms across the UK, of the endorphin rush of that first wave of success, of youthful drunken, wild nights, of the worldly adventures and the newness of it all.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela