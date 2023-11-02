Deap Vally’s final release “SISTRIONIX 2.0” out February 2024; Farewell Tour Kicks Off November

Home News Savanna Henderson November 2nd, 2023 - 5:20 PM

Deap Vally, the dynamic rock duo known for their electrifying performances, is set to bid farewell to the stage with a bang. They’ve just announced their final album, “SISTRIONIX 2.0,” slated for release in February 2024, and a farewell tour that’s set to rock fans across the nation. This marks the end of an era for the band, and they’re making sure it’s a memorable one.

The upcoming album, “SISTRIONIX 2.0,” promises to be a fitting climax to Deap Vally’s journey. Building on the success of their debut “SISTRIONIX,” the duo is taking fans on a musical journey that embodies their signature rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Here’s the full

Track list:

1. End of the World (Deap Vally’s Version)

2. Baby I Call Hell (Deap Vally’s Version)

3. Walk of Shame (Deap Vally’s Version)

4. Gonna Make My Own Money (Deap Vally’s Version)

5. Creeplife (Deap Vally’s Version)

6. Your Love (Deap Vally’s Version)

7. Lies (Deap Vally’s Version)

8. Bad for my Body (Deap Vally’s Version)

9. Women of Intention (Deap Vally’s Version)

10. Raw Material (Deap Vally’s Version)

11. Six Feet Under (Deap Vally’s Version)

12. Spiritual (Deap Vally’s Version)

Deap Vally’s journey has been nothing short of exhilarating, and their evolution as artists has been documented in our previous stories on them. You can check out our previous coverage here: Previous Stories link.

The farewell tour is another reason for fans to celebrate the band’s legacy. Deap Vally will be hitting the road, delivering their raucous performances one last time. Stay tuned for a press release with more details, including ticket information and special surprises.

And now, without further ado, here are the tour dates for Deap Vally’s farewell tour:

Farewell Tour Dates:

– November 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

– November 11, 2023 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

– November 15, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

– November 17, 2023 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

– November 18, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

– November 19, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

– February 08, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

– February 09, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

– February 10, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

– February 11, 2024 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

– February 13, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

– February 14, 2024 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

– February 16, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

– February 17, 2024 – New York NY – Le Poisson Rouge

– February 18, 2024 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

– February 19, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz – JUST ADDED

– February 20, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace – JUST ADDED

– February 22, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Bag – JUST ADDED

– March 09, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

– March 15, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar + Billiards

– March 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

– March 17, 2024 – Denver, CO – Marquis

– March 18, 2024 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

– March 20, 2024 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

– March 21, 2024 – Dallas, TX – Trees – JUST ADDED

– April 18, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!

With these additional tour dates, Deap Vally’s farewell tour promises to be an unforgettable journey for fans across various cities. Don’t miss the chance to catch them in your city one last time!

Additional Tracklist:

1. Ventilator Blues (cover)

2. She’s a Wanderer (Deap Vally’s Version)

3. Ain’t Fair (Deap Vally’s Version)

4. I Put a Spell on You (cover)

5. Drought (2011 demo)

6. Procreate (Deap Vally’s Version)

7. Hobo Playa (Deap Vally’s Version)

8. Baby I Call Hell (2011 demo)

9. Creep Life (2011 demo)

10. This is My Revolution (2013 unreleased demo)