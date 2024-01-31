Job For A Cowboy Unveil Intense New Single & Video “Beyond The Chemical Doorway”

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2024 - 7:18 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Job For A Cowboy has released the official music video for their song “Beyond The Chemical Doorway.” The track is taken from the band’s first album in 10 years, Moon Healer, set to be released on February 23 via Metal Blade. Check it out below.

The new track follows the band’s previously released singles “The Agony Sleeping Storm” and “The Forever Rot.”

Co-founder and member of the band Johnny Davy explains why it took the band this long to release this record. “I had to take a step back in the band for family. It was the catalyst that eventually created a fork in the road for all of us. We all drifted into our separate paths,“ explains Davy. “Fatherhood, additional music projects, academic degrees, and careers outside the band took priority and life’s focus.” So the band agreed on a prolonged hiatus, but with the door open for a return. “Everything lined up for us to collaborate on a new project together; it was time to cross the threshold for something new.”

Moon Healer follows 2014’s Sun Eater.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat