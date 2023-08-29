Job For A Cowboy Return With First Song In 9 Years “The Agony Seeping Storm”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Arizona death metal band Job For A Cowboy return after a near decade long hiatus with their brand new single and video for “The Agony Seeping Storm.” The track follows the band’s first new full-length album in a decade, which is set for release next year through Metal Blade Records.

As a whole, The Agony Seeping Storm” is a stunning track that features vein jolting instrumentation sizzling the air with ear bleeding noise while the dominate vocal performance serenades the ears with strong screaming. The music video is rather interesting by how each scene shows how dark agony can be in some peoples lives. “The Agony Seeping Storm” captures how much Job For A Cowboy love performing top notch metal music.

In the press release vocalist Jonny Davy talks about the meaning behind the Band’s latest song.

“‘The Agony Seeping Storm’ gives a slice of our upcoming concept record. Regarding the video, the band collaborated extensively with director K. Hunter Lumar (Digital Mile), while our bassist, Nick Schendzielos, co-directed. The concept was inspired by a close friend who embarked on a relentless quest for profound enlightenment through the incessant abuse of hallucinogenic drugs.”

The artist adds: “However, as they delved deeper into their religious-like experimentation they began exhibiting symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. They came to believe that they could access an alternate, esoteric reality through hallucinogenic intoxication, where they encountered gnostic and biblical figures and imagery.These songs reflect their thoughts, ideas, and experiences.”

Job For A Cowboy was formed in 2003 where their debut album Genesis was released in 2007 and it peaking at number 54 on the US Billboard 200 and sold 13,000 copies in its first week of release.

The second album, 2009’s Ruination sold 10,600 copies in the United States in its first week to debut at position number 42 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band has been described by The New York Times as “an Arizona band with a guttural, brute-force sound descended (indirectly) from hardcore punk” and a “straightforwardly brutal act,” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Job For A Cowboy has appeared on numerous music festivals both stateside and abroad, including Sounds Of The Underground, Download Festival, Mayhem Festival, Summer Slaughter, Graspop Metal Meeting, Wacken Open Air and others.