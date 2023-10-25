Job For A Cowboy Announces New Album Moon Healer Full-Length for February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “The Forever Rot”

Home News Roy Lott October 25th, 2023 - 4:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Job For A Cowboy will release their long-awaited new full-length, Moon Healer, on February 23, 2024 via Metal Blade Records. The much-anticipated release marks the band’s first new full-length in a decade. It is described as musically multifaceted, unabashedly brutal, and compellingly conceptual.

Co-founder and member of the band Johnny Davy explains why it took the band this long to release this record. “I had to take a step back in the band for family. It was the catalyst that eventually created a fork in the road for all of us. We all drifted into our separate paths,“ explains Davy. “Fatherhood, additional music projects, academic degrees, and careers outside the band took priority and life’s focus.” So the band agreed on a prolonged hiatus, but with the door open for a return. “Everything lined up for us to collaborate on a new project together; it was time to cross the threshold for something new.”

The announcement comes shortly after the release of their newest single “The Agony Seeping Storm.” Moon Healer follows 2014’s Sun Eater.

The band’s lineup now features Davy, guitarists Tony Sannicandro and Al Glassman, bassist Nick Schendzielos and drummer (since 2020) Navene Koperweis. They recently played their first live show in seven years at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA.

Moon Healer Track Listing:

1. Beyond The Chemical Doorway

2. Etched In Oblivion

3. Grinding Wheels Of Ophanim

4. The Sun Gave Me Ashes So I Sought Out the Moon

5. Into The Crystalline Crypts

6. A Sorrow-Filled Moon

7. The Agony Sweeping Storm

8. The Forever Rot