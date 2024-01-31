Cold War Kids Share Dynamic New Single “Heaven In Your Hands”

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

In celebration of their upcoming North American tour, Cold War Kids have dropped a new track titled “Heaven in Your Hands.” Clocking in at just under 3 minutes the song was produced and engineered by Casey Lagos and Photographic Memory and marks their first new music since the release of their high fidelity ranked self-titled album, which was released last year. Written and recorded during the making of the album, the single is an extension of the album, focusing on what the newest iteration of Cold War Kids’ looks like.

On the track’s meaning, frontman Nathan Willett shares, “Heaven in your Hands is a song about a friend that has taken a dark turn towards hopelessness and cynicism. And you want to ask them – What if instead of despairing – you were vulnerable and said out loud what it is that you want to change in your life? What if heaven were to fall right in your hands? Would you be able to see it?” Check it out below.

Cold War Kids includes their previously released singles “Blame,” Another Name,” “Run Away With Me” and “Double Life.”

The band’s tour kicks off in San Francisco and concludes on March 23 in Pioneertown, CA with a show at Pappy + Harriet’s. The run includes a 2-night stand at New York City’s Webster Hall on March 1 and 2 and 2 nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on March 20 and 21. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

