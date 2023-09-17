Cold War Kids Share Emotional New Single “Another Name”

Home News Zach Monteiro September 17th, 2023 - 9:25 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Long Beach based rock group Cold War Kids have recently shared their newest single “Another Name”. The reveal of the new song comes shortly before the release of the band’s tenth album Cold War Kids.

The new single opens with the band’s frontman Nathan Willett playing a melancholic tune on the piano before he begins the song in earnest. As the song goes ok, it becomes more hopeful in meaning with Willett delivering lines such as “I couldn’t stay there, you showed me how to take all of my pain (and) give it another name…” By the time the song ends, it leaves it’s listeners with a message of hope and perseverance.

The new song was produced by Ethan Gruska, who has worked with artists like Weezer and Phoebe Bridgers in the past. When asked about what it was like to work with the producer for the first time, Willett revealed that the collaboration was not long after his final session with his longtime therapist, adding “I started telling Ethan about it, which could have been really awkward with someone I never met… But instead, it was totally natural. The song came out almost fully formed, and it was probably the single best experience I’ve had working with a producer.”