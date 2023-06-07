Cold War Kids Release Summery Rock n’ Roll Single “Double Life”

Home News Dita Dimone June 7th, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Cold War Kids have published their newest track, “Double Life,” via AWAL. It’s accompanied by a music video directed by Joseph Wasilewski. This summer, they will also join Tears for Fears on their North American tour. Watch the video below, followed by the summer tour dates.

On “Double Life”, frontman Nathan Willett says: “We all lead dual lives to some extent: one that reflects our authentic selves and another that feels uncomfortable or out of place in our surroundings. As a parent for the last few years, my focus has always been divided. And for myself and my friends, we are in this time where the masculine and feminine roles in partnerships are blurring, and the dads I see are so much more maternal than in the age we were raised, which is amazing and scary, but it’s ok.”

The song draws inspiration from The Pretenders’ “The Wait,” borrowing from its bounce, swing, and edgy rock n roll chords.

“Double Life” is the band’s first new music since their 2021 LP, New Age Norms 3.

Cold War Kids with Tears For Fears Tour