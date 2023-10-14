Cold War Kids Share Timeless New Single “Blame”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 14th, 2023 - 7:45 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Cold War Kids release a new single “Blame’ from their forthcoming Self-Titled album that will be out November 3. The band’s tenth studio album features 12 tracks that further expand on the popular indie rock band’s funky, pop-oriented signature soundscape. This song features their signature sound with powerful vocals and an earworm chorus and it explores frontman Nathan Willet’s relationship with his wife over the years. This song is produced by Jennifer Decilveo.

Nathan shares about this single, “When you start off young together one person is always going to evolve before the other. So to stay together I had to catch up, take responsibility, take the blame for my absence and selfishness to move forward.” For the fans of this genre or his music, it is amazing to see him putting the feelings into the right words. Initially, Cold War Kids consisted of four individuals who possessed unique musical preference and styles. The distinctive sound that Cold War Kids embodies has always been present and with each production, they create a perfect version with all of the qualities that have always defined this band.

Scheduled for January, Cold War Kids will embark on their initial tour in promotion of their new LP. The tour will span across North America, with the first concert taking place on January 31 in San Francisco and the final two-night performance being held at The Fonda in Los Angeles on March 20 and 21. Additionally, the group will be performing at Webster Hall in New York City on March 1 and 2. They have previously released a single called “Another Name” from their tenth album Cold War Kids.