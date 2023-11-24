Chile Court Rejects Ban On Roger Waters Performances Over Antisemitism Claims

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 24th, 2023 - 12:47 PM

Today, Friday, November 24, a court in Chile has rejected a ban on former bassist for the band Pink Floyd Roger Waters, for his performances over antisemitism claims against him. According to NME, Waters has been set to perform in Santiago, Chile, at the Estadio Monumental tomorrow, Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

However, the Representative Committee of Jewish Entities has made effort to stop the former bassist’s shows at the Estadio Monumental from commencing. They claimed that Waters had a long history of being indicted as being antisemitic. The Court of Appeals in Santiago has since dismissed the court’s appeals, given that the latter did not have any factual evidence proving that Waters had a history of vocalizing antisemitism. However, a group of 60 Chilean artists wrote a letter to tell the Court of Appeals to let Waters’ performance be commenced.

This is not the only time Roger Waters was reported for claims of antisemitism. In April of this year, Waters could perform in Frankfurt, Germany after his concert was initially canceled for claims of antisemitism. Similarly, the court justified that there was no evidence proving these claims. Furthermore, the former bassist’s performance, as said by the court, “did not glorify or relativize the crimes of the Nazis or identify with Nazi racist ideology” and there was no evidence of propaganda use in his concert.

However, Waters has also discussed his views of the attack by Hamas last month. According to NME, the former bassist discussed that the massacre by Hamas was “thrown out of all proportion” and questioned where the attack came from. He also responded to questions pertaining if the attack by Hamas was justified, saying: “Yes. But again, it’s what you said, it’s the Geneva Conventions. They are absolutely, legally and morally bound to resist the occupation since 1967. It’s an obligation.”Waters also gave his commentary on condemning war crimes, alongside his views for being the featured subject in the documentary, “The Dark Side of Roger Waters.” He responded, stating that the documentary is “a flimsy, unapologetic piece of propaganda” and has vocalized his support for Universal Human Rights.

There has also been other claims that the documentary covered, whereby highlighting Waters wearing a black trench coat with a swastika-like emblem during his concert in May of this year. Additionally, the documentary also focused on the former bassist’s antisemitic comment on Pink Floyd’s agent, Bryan Morrison. Norbert Stachel has also alleged that Waters has allegedly refused food that he allegedly referred to as, “Jew food” and that the latter allegedly mocked his family. Representatives for Roger Waters have yet to comment on these allegations and claims of antisemitism.