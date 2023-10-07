Carnifex Share Intense New Single “Infinite Night Terror”, New Album Necromanteum Out Now

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 7th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

The band Carnifex has released a new single titled “Infinite Night Terror.” This new release comes after the band’s new album “Necromanteum” release.

Carnifex is known as a deathcore band. Their music is characterized by heavy breakdowns, intense vocals, and dark lyrics. The band is led by members Scott Ian Lewis, vocalists, and Shawn Cameron, drummer. The band has been around since 2005. Becoming a staple in their genre.

Their single is an excellent add-on to the band’s extensive tracklist. The band’s loyal fans will definitely head bob and love this new single, especially since it comes with its new album.

According to a press release, “CARNIFEX’s Scott Ian Lewis comments, “This record is for the fans, I hope they enjoy it.” So, the band’s fanbase will be not only appeased by the new song but also by the new album.

If you’re a deathcore or heavy metal fan, check out Carnifex’s latest album, “Necromanteum” and their latest single, “Infinite Night Terror.” These are two powerful additions to the band’s already impressive discography.

The band also released another single this summer titled “Death’s Forgotten Children.” Read more about Carnifex here.