Carnifex Announces New Album Necromanteum for Oct 2023 Release and Share Music Video for Title Track

CARNIFEX have returned with their ninth full-length studio album, Necromanteum, out October 6th via Nuclear Blast Records. After existing as a band for over 18 years, CARNIFEX continue to experiment with new song arrangements, and adding a unique sense of atmosphere to their inherently deathcore foundation.

A long time ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors and in complete darkness, to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge. It was often used as a healing tool to help dissolve grief or considered a form of prophecy. Necromanteum presents the concept: what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death itself? What secrets of the world could you uncover from a direct conversation with the grim reaper? Not a monster, but a fellow intellect.

Today, the band releases the title track ‘Necromanteum’ which illustrates these existential topics. Watch the music video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera below.

CARNIFEX’s Scott Ian Lewis comments, “Necromanteum is a truly special album that all of us in the band already love. Spend some time in conversation with the other side of life, enter the Necromanteum…”

Stream the new single ‘Necromanteum‘, here: https://carnifex.bfan.link/necromanteum-single

Necromanteum brings life to the concept with its otherworldly lyrics. “A witness to a darkened afterlife Severed from reality Dark magic unseen Unearthly spirits welcome the night A witness to a darkened afterlife”. The song brings up a hypothetical pandoras box involving contact with the afterlife. “Obsidian mirrors Summon your darkest fears They claw They scratch Death is near”. At first, death is near, but then they say, “Death walks with me” and “I only see death inside myself”. The existentialism in this song presents itself with “Life is the beautiful lie Existence is in the suffering Life is the beautiful lie Existence is in the suffering It brings us to our knees”. It’s almost as if CARNIFEX says that life is meaningless, and death is all that exists. “Dark energy, the spirit world can not be unseen”. Once you go forward, you can not turn back.