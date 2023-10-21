Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Team Up to Announce New LP Welcome “2 Collegrove”, Share New Single “Presha”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 21st, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have again joined to announce “2 Collegrove” and a new single titled “Presha.” The new LP’s track list will be located below.

Rapper Lil Wayne has been regarded as one of the most influential rappers of this era. Releasing hits like “Sucker For Pain” and “Sacred of The Dark,” he has remained prominent in hip-hop culture.

2 Chainz is recognized for being a part of the hip-hop duo Playaz Circle. He has released albums like “So Help Me God” and “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

Their new single “Presha” is could be considered an instant classic. Though the song could be seen as a simple hip-hop song, its simplicity makes it easier for fans to connect to it.

According to Consequence Sound, “The single “Presha” demonstrates this, giving both rappers ample time to lay down extended verses. 2 Chainz begins, delivering lyrics like “I did fell in love with a thick bitch/ I done fell in love with a rich bitch.”

Photo Credit is: Mauricio Alvarado.

“2 Collegrove” Track List