Alicia Keys Debuts Powerful New Video For “Lifeline”

Jordan Rizo December 23rd, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Yet again, Alicia Keys proves her passion for music and showcases her remarkable talent for singing in her new video for the song, “Lifeline”. The powerful new video is a contribution to the upcoming remake of the film “The Color Purple”. Both the song and the video highlight the film’s theme while also giving Keys the opportunity to utilize her angelic vocals in capturing the audience’s emotional side.

As entertainment describes, the music video features Keys wearing an elegant and classy white dress while playing the piano. Throughout the video, there are other scenes where Keys is singing along to the song and wearing other things, although the video tends to highlight her piano scenes more frequently. As the source details, other scenes in the video include snippets inserted of the movie mentioned earlier, where the viewer is able to visualize how the movie will be through its inclusion of foreshadowing clips and scenes.

The song in itself is a very empowering and sentimental listen that highlights the film’s themes and also leaves the listener with hope and a peace of mind. For example, entertainment reveals how the emotional lyrics are intended to remind the listener “that they’re not alone in the face of any adversity”. Specific lyrics in the song enable the listener to unveil the powerful message of the song and film such as, “Don’t gotta do this all by yourself/ If you need someone you call me/ You got me, you got me/ Oh, I could be your lifeline” and “I could be your reason you don’t feel your demons”. Keys’ soft and angelic vocals successfully compliment the sentimental song and continue to urge the listener to get in touch with their emotional side and appreciate the hopeful and heartwarming message of both the film and the song.