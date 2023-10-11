Guided By Voices Announces New Album “Nowhere To Go But Up” for November 2023 Release, Shares New Single “For The Home”

Home News Roy Lott October 11th, 2023 - 8:53 PM

Guided By Voices (the ever-evolving act led by Robert Pollard) has announced details on their third album of 2023 (and 39th overall), Nowhere To Go But Up, due November 24 via GBV Inc. One of the most fully realized works that GBV has created, the forthcoming 11 track LP showcases an expert rock band at the top of their game. It’s a sprawling, wild adventure exhibiting GBV in audacious and unafraid form.

Alongside the album announcement, the band has additionally shared the record’s first single, “For The Home.” Following their monumental 40th Anniversary Celebration in Dayton earlier this year, GBV is beginning their fifth decade with a bang!

In celebration of the 40th anniversary, the band held a two-night celebration at the Dayton Masonic Centre in Dayton, Ohio Labor Day Weekend. Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill, and Wednesday were also on the bill.

Earlier this year, they released their albums Welshpool Frillies and La La Land.

Nowhere To Go But Up – TRACKLISTING