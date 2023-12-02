Empress Of Shares Pulsing New Single & Video “Femenine”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 2nd, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Singer Empress Of has shared a new single, “Femenine.” They have also released new visuals for the single. The Empress has been praised for her unique sound that blends synth-pop, R&B, and experimental music elements. She has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Me” and “Us,” which have garnered her a dedicated fan base.

The new single’s vocals were pulsing. The video’s visuals were beautiful and hypnotic. In true Empress Of fashion, this new single will make you aspire for an all-consuming love.



According to a press release, “The song comes alongside a music video directed and choreographed by Ryan Heffington (Emmy for work on Euphoria, MTV VMA for Sia’s “Chandelier”), featuring a sweaty dance party to the pulsing, Nick Sylvester produced track. The song is another preview of the Honduran-American artist’s upcoming studio album and is the first Spanish-language track dropping from the project.” Read more about Empress Of here. Photo credit is Nicole Ditt.