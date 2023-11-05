Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline New Global Citizen Festival In Rwanda

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 5th, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Rapper and singer Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Global Citizen Festival. The festival will occur in BK Arena in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

Kendrick Lamar is known for his hit songs like “All The Stars” and “DNA.” Lamar is widely known for his seventeen Grammys wins. He is also considered one of the most influential rappers of his generation. The festival promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for music lovers, featuring some of the most talented musicians from across the globe.

According to Pitchfork, “I am honored and humbled to play a meaningful role that supports new age global efforts to deal with health inequity, challenge poverty, and empower women and girls,” Global Citizen’s Africa patron Tshepo Mahloele, said in press materials.”

Incredibly, Lamar will be able to grace the stage at this event for a great cause.