Kendrick Lamar Fans Criticize Polish Game Show For Featuring Contestant In Blackface

September 11th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit:Sharon Alagna

According to thefader.com, fans of Kendrick Lamar have been criticizing the Polish game show called Your Face Sounds Familiar for host a contestant who performed the song “Humble” while in blackface and braids

Singer Kuba Szmajkowski was one of eight Polish celebrities who performed karaoke covers of famous tines songs while trying to copy the style of the original artist. Sadly,  Szmajkorski took the performance too seriously wjuen appearing on stage in blackface and braids while singing the n word for his performance of Lamar’s Grammy winning song.

Toward the end of the game show  Szmajkowski won and he donated theprize money to a children’s cancer organization called the Przystań Nadziei Foundation. But the performance quickly went viral on Twitter, where fans voiced their thoughts about the disturbing clip while others were wondering why blackface was necessary in the first place. One person  suggested that Szmajkowski should have stuck with tunes from Eminem.

The video has also led to the resurfacing of clips from pervious Your Face Sounds Familiar episodes, where the performers wore blackface to look like the artists Kanye West and Beyoncé.

 

