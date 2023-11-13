Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Team Up With Tyler, The Creator For Live Debut Of “The Hillbillies” During Camp Flog Gnaw Set

Home News James Reed November 13th, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit:Sharon Alagna

Last night, cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem led the first night of Camp Flog Gnaw promoted as the Hillbillies, the name of their collective track from earlier this year. They ended their performance with the live debut of “The Hillbillies,” and Tyler, The Creator — who is in the music video for the track — came out to perform with them on the track at the festival he had set up.

Kendrick gave a quick thank-you speech after the song, though when Tyler tried to do the same his microphone didn’t work and he left the stage. Check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna