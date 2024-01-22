Anthony Green Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Singer Anthony Green, frontman for Circa Survive, Saosin, and L.S. Dunes, has announced his Winter/Spring 2024 headlining tour. The artist will hit the road on March 4 in Buffalo on a trek that runs through April 10 in San Francisco, by playing intimate venues and further connecting with his legion of dedicated fans.

Queen of Jeans will be performing as a duo and will be the opening act through March 24. When the tour picks back up on April 1, artist Kayleigh Goldsworthy will serve as the opening act. People can buy tickets here and VIP packages are available here.

A prolific musician best known for his work as the lead singer of Circa Survive and Saosin, Green recently released Boom. Done., which is an extremely personal statement of an album. The artist started working on the record after leaving rehab in 2020 as a way to cope and find strength.

Anthony Green Tour Dates

3/4 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk

3/5 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

3/6 – Somerville, MA – Arts of the Armory

3/8 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

3/9 – Huntington, NY – Spotlight

3/10 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

3/12 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe

3/13 – Cleveland, OH – Mahalls

3/15 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

3/16 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

3/17 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

3/19 – Nashville, TN – The End

3/20 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

3/21 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

3/22 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

3/23 Augusta, GA – Granstski Records

3/24 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

4/1 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

4/2 – Anaheim, CA – Parish Room

4/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Cafe

4/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Cafe

4/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Cafe

4/8 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Midtown

4/10 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

