Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green And Tim Kasher Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, Cursive’s Tim Kasher, and Circa Survive’s Anthony Green will be joining forces for a tour together this spring. Oceanator, Mikey Erg and Home Is Where will be joining them on select dates.

“The Carousel Tour” will feature a newer and collaborative way to conduct solo performances.

“We wanted to do something different with the Carousel Tour, something more collaborative than your usual show,” Grace said. “So while each of us will have our own set times, these aren’t solo sets. We’ve challenged each other to blur the lines and join in on each other’s songs and to bring other players onto the stage with us each night. We don’t want any show on the tour to feel routine or the same as the night before. We’re trying to lean into the unpredictability of these current times while manifesting inspiration and unhinged joy.”

While Grace launched a new EP, At War with the Silverfish, last year, Kasher will release a new solo album, Middling Age, on April 15; Grace will be featured on the upcoming album. Lastly, with Circa Survive, Green will be releasing a new EP titled A Dream About Death.

The tour will begin May 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and conclude May 31 in Denver, Colorado. The tour will go through Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more.

