Mysterious Psych Pop Band Called Fuckin Whatever That Likely Includes Anthony Green and Members of Taking Back Sunday Releases New Songs “Trash” and “I’m Waiting On You”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 5th, 2021 - 5:23 PM

Anthony of Circa Survive

Psych pop band called Fuckin’ Whatever has officially shared two new singles, titled “Trash” and “I’m Waiting On You.” The two new tracks come from the band’s upcoming EP set to release later this year.

The band includes Anthony Green of Saosin and Circa Survive and members of emo band Taking Back Sunday. While the band has not made an official announcement of who are the official members of the band, social media users indicate and the member social media activity insinuate that they are all members.

The band took to social media to share the news of their newest tracks in a tweet saying, “New Fuckin Whatever song up now! EP is out June 4, but you can pre-order tomorrow for Bandcamp Friday!” Check out the actual tweet below.

New Fuckin Whatever song up now! EP is out June 4 but you can pre-order tomorrow for Bandcamp Friday! https://t.co/N5u2wdo74Z pic.twitter.com/k9pkcyygJV — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) March 5, 2021

Anthony Green, who is also said to be a member of the band subtly discusses his involvement with the newest track in a response to a fan tweet. The fan tweeted “Is that @AnthonyGreen?” and green responds “Wait till you hear the songs where Adam sings more.”

Wait till you here the songs where Adam sings more https://t.co/XJGPk0D1tv — anthony green (@AnthonyGreen) February 6, 2021

The band’s song “Trash” and “I’m waiting On You” come from the band’s upcoming self-titled EP. “Trash” has an eerie and mysterious intro and continues that mysterious feel throughout the song. The vocals come in and make the song a medium tempo, yet fun song. <a href="https://fuckinwhatever.bandcamp.com/album/fuckin-whatever">Fuckin Whatever by Fuckin Whatever</a> “I’m Waiting On You” has that same eerie beginning, but starts more uptempo than “Trash.” The song’s beat and background and lead vocals are very calming, almost like meditation. <a href="https://fuckinwhatever.bandcamp.com/album/fuckin-whatever">Fuckin Whatever by Fuckin Whatever</a> Fuckin Whatever’s EP is set to release on June 4 and will include five original tunes from the band. The EP is available for preorder now on the band’s Bandcamp.

Fuckin Whatever EP tracklist