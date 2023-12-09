PJ Harvey Shares New Concert Film

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 9th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

According to Consequence, PJ Harvey has shared a new concert film. The footage was filmed during Harvey’s show at the renowned L’Olympia in Paris, France on October 13, 2023.

PJ Harvey puts on a captivating concert in this film, which spans precisely 1 hour, 27 minutes, and 48 seconds. The setlist consists of an impressive collection of 22 songs. Harvey’s unique artistic vision shines throughout the performance, as the combination of visuals, lighting, costumes, and arrangements effortlessly blend together to produce a captivating atmosphere. The concert film made its debut on the Arte Concerts YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 6, and is set to be aired on various Arte channels in the upcoming year.

During the autumn season, Harvey concluded her 2023 tour in promotion of her album, which included a special performance in Brooklyn, marking her rare appearance in North America. However, for the upcoming year, she is preparing to embark on another journey. In the month of June, she will grace the stage at Primavera Sound, followed by a European tour in August. Additionally, there have been subtle indications of a potential extended tour in North America. She is mostly recognized for her abilities as a singer and guitarist, she also possesses a diverse skill set in playing various instruments. In 1988, Harvey embarked on her musical journey by becoming a member of the local group Automatic Dlamini, contributing her talents as a vocalist, guitarist, and saxophonist.