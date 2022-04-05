Anna Calvi Announces New EP Tommy For May, Shares New Single “Ain’t No Grave”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 7:13 PM

Anna Calvi has announced an upcoming EP, Tommy, alongside a new single release. The new album will feature four new songs – including a cover of the Peaky Blinders theme song by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, “Red Right Hand,” a cover of Bob Dylan’s “All The Tired Horses” and two original songs written for Peaky Blinders, “Ain’t No Grave” and “Burning Down.”

Calvi wrote and performed the score for the fifth season of the BBC series, and “Ain’t No Grave” currently serves as the musical lynchpin for the show’s sixth season. Speaking of her work on the critically-acclaimed series, Calvi alluded to the show’s main character – Tommy Shelby.

“I’ve been living in the character of Tommy Shelby for years now, after scoring series 5 and this final series of Peaky Blinders,” she said. “The only way to write for this show is to get inside his head – I’ve dreamed about him every night for months, and when I pick up my guitar I try to play to his inner thoughts. My guitar is his violence and my voice is his hope. I always felt he should have ‘a song’ that sums him up – he’s the ultimate antihero – murderous, cold, terrifying, and yet has a deep love for his family and a naive childlike hope that he will one day rise above it all. I wanted to believe that ‘Aint No Grave’ was the song going round in his head as he slow motion walks through his life. I think Tommy will be a part of me forever!”

Tommy will be released May 6.

Tommy

1. Ain’t No Grave

2. Burning Down

3. Red Right Hand

4. All The Tired Horses