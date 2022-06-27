Phoebe Bridgers Joins The Jesus and Mary Chain to Perform “Just Like Honey” at Glastonbury 2022

Phoebe Bridgers continued to make a splash at the Glastonbury 2022 Festival as she joined The Jesus and Mary Chain to perform their 1985 song “Just Like Honey”. NME reports that Bridgers could be seen on stage performing with the band as she sang along with lead singer Jim Reid. Video of the set can be viewed here, courtesy of BBC Music:

The alternate rock song originated from the band’s 1985 debut album, Psychocandy, which mainly covers topics such as drug abuse. “Just Like Honey” fits right in with the album – as performed by Bridgers and Reid, the song is a sensual ballad which appears to be about two lovers who cannot part with one another, but actually belies a hidden meaning about cocaine addiction.

The haunting and complimentary vocals supplied by Bridgers and Reid only added to the romantic notions inherent to the song. Bathed in colorful lights, the two engaged in a harmonious duet that drew the audience further into the emotions of the song.

Bridgers continues to have an eventful time at Glastonbury 2022. She previously led chants of “fuck the Supreme Court” and “fuck America” during her own Glastonbury set – comments referring to the recent Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe V. Wade.

Photo credit: Boston Schulz