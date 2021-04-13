DāM-FunK Announces New Album Architecture III for April 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple April 13th, 2021 - 9:03 PM

Funk musician DāM-FunK, formally known as Damon Garrett Riddick, has announced the release of his forthcoming album Architecture III. The album will be available digitally on April 23 under his own label Glydezone Recordings.

The six-track project is going to be just one of many recent releases from DāM-FunK. During quarantine last year, he focused on producing Private Life III as well as a couple singles. The upcoming album is said to be a “progressive step to the future” and will be a good representation of DāM-FunK’s ideal fusion of Tech-House and Electronica.

DāM-FunK is a Pasadena, Ca-bred self-taught artist and producer. He has been recording music since he was a young child. He eventually found inspiration from Leon Sylvers III as he became a mentor for him early on in his life.

Since becoming immersed into the music world, DāM-FunK has collaborated with many other artists in a variety of ways. After gaining some experience, he was eventually picked up by Peanut Butter Wolf, the owner of an indie record label based in L.A. The label, Stones Throw Records, signed him where he then proceeded to release his debut album Toeachizown. DāM-FunK’s debut album helped kick start his career and get him involved with larger collaborative projects such as working with Snoop Dogg.

After all of the success that came after his debut release, DāM-FunK went on to create his own record label, Glydezone Recordings, in 2016. Since then, his career has grown exponentially and is continuing to do so with every release.