DāM-FunK Shares Soothing New Single “Feel”

American Funk Musician Damon Garret Riddick, known professionally by his stage name DāM-FunK, released new single “Feel” ahead of his new six song instrumental album Architecture III, available April 23.

“Feel” is a bright and colorful dancehall jam. The soulful synthesizer encircles a progressively evermore multifaceted drum pattern. Without any spoken words on this song or on the entire upcoming project, it speaks volumes how much emotional resonant mileage Riddick accomplishes. By the end of the song, the layered beat is catchy and close, making repeated listens or continuous loops almost instinctual.

Architecture III marks both a return to form and progressive step to the future for Riddick. Musically his Architecture series showcased the producer’s unique approach to Tech-House and Electronica fusion with his signature Modern-Funk sound.

2021 has seen a busy set of drops from Riddick’s own Glydezone Recordings imprint. For this project alone provides “Think,” a brooding Proto-House shaker that is highly contemplative. Album opener “Grow” echoes the theme of hope without saying a syllable. There is also “Night Kruise” and “Shine” which roll with an uptempo fervor that’ll instantaneously make you miss a packed dancefloor.