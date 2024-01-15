Giant Statues Of Kid Cudi Erected In Promotion Of New Album INSANO

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 12:54 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to stereogum.com, on January 12 Kid Cudi released his new album, INSANO, which features guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, and more. Over this past weekend a giant statue of Cudi appeared off the coast in Southern California as a way to promote the album. According to KTLA, the figure was on a barge floating on Long Beach’s shoreline.

This past Friday Official City Of Long Beach went on social media to announce the arrival of Cudi’s statue: “Official City of Long Beach Statement Regarding @KiDCuDi Statue and Promotional Event Taking Place in Long Beach. Earlier today, the City of Long Beach learned that a 33-foot statue of musical artist Kid Cudi arrived in Alamitos Bay.”

The news of Cudi’s statute showing up in Long Beach follows last week’s news where another large Cudi statue also appeared in Paris. The statue follows what that Michael Jackson did back in 1995 to promote the HIStory album, when a 32 foot Jackson statues appeared in the Thames River, the Champs-Élysées and elsewhere around the globe.