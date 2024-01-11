Liam Gallagher & John Squire Share Cinematic New Video For “Just Another Rainbow”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

According to nme.com, artists Liam Gallagher and John Squire have shared the new music video for their collaborative track “Just Another Rainbow.” The highly anticipated track by former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist was finally released on January after months of teasing, with Gallagher hailing their upcoming record as “the best record since The Beatles Revolver.”

And now, the duo have released the music video for “Just Another Rainbow,” which was directed by Charles Mehling. The video opens with Gallagher wearing a poncho while walking down an abandoned railway tunnel. Then from there, the artist leads Squire, who is dressed in a red parka.

The video also features clips of Squire and Gallagher performing in front of vibrant marbled colors projected on a wall. The imagery is shot through a psychedelic prism is also interspersed through out the visual with camera spinning clips that give off a slightly disorientated and psychedelic vibe.

“Just Another Rainbow” marks the first taste from Gallagher’s and Squire’s upcoming joint album. A limited edition 7″ vinyl pressing of the song is available for purchase here.