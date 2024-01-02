mxdwn Music

Liam Gallagher & John Squires Share Teaser For Collaborative New Single “Just Another Rainbow”

January 2nd, 2024 - 2:03 PM

According to nme.com, artists Liam Gallagher and John Squire have shared a teaser of their latest single “Just Another Rainbow” from their upcoming album. Earlier today on social media both musicians shared a clip of “Just Another Rainbow” and the track features psychedelia-tinged guitar from Squire while Gallagher sings the lyrics  “Just another Rainbow / Dripping on my tree.”  The clip also features the duo performing in front of a tie-dye screen and in a tunnel while wearing signature parkas.

After having launched a website and a series of videos back in December, Gallagher and Squire announced that “Just Another Rainbow” will be released on January 5 with “more new music to follow as the year unfolds.”  The single is available to pre order on 7 inch vinyl and people can pre save here.

In the following statement Squire shares his thoughts about his latest song with Gallagher: “To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

