Paris Scheduled To Unveil New Street In Dedication To David Bowie

January 7th, 2024

France knows how to prove love through the use of actions instead of words. To be more specific, it has been decided that a street in Paris will honor musician David Bowie by naming a street after him. Considering how the UK, which is Bowie’s home country, did not recognize the musician in such a public way, it is evident that Paris adores him more than one may have originally believed. According to NME news, the street is set to open on January 8, located on a new road near Austerlitz train station.

In further detail, NME also recalls how Paris had previously thought about naming a street after Bowie to honor him and recognize his iconic music that will stay in people’s hearts forever. The source describes how the subject was brought up back in 2020 when the Mayor was a personal fan who wanted to take the initiative for the move. When understanding that this has been in the air for years, it is more than clear that Paris’s decision is stern, and that honoring the musician is something significant for the city.

More than just the street, Paris continues to show their admiration for the musician as they plan an inauguration party at Salle des Fetes that same day. As NME explains, the party is meant to celebrate Bowie and keep his influential music alive. The source also mentions how a variety of photographs and paintings of the singer are expected to be showcased at the Galerie Athéna until January 14. Looks like the UK has some work to do in matching France’s energy for recognizing the undeniable influence BOwie has had not only in terms of music but also in people’s personal lives.