PVRIS Releases New Haunting Single and Video “LOVE IS A…”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2023 - 4:47 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

On July 14 producer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS will release her new album EVERGREEN through Hopeless Records. Today the musician shared her new single “LOVE IS A…,” which is a slick and sultry pop anthem. PVRIS notes the song was “inspired by the French phrase ‘la petite mort’ aka the ‘little death.’”

As a whole, PVRIS’s latest ditty is amazing by how the artist’s emotional voice serenades the ears with harmonic sound while the bold instrumentation shakes the background with beautiful guitar riffs and drum beats. In someways, the music video represents growth by PVRIS emerges out of her own cocoon as a person who views love differently.

Since the inception of PVRIS in 2015 the artist has catapulted the project across genres via three critically-acclaimed studio LPs beginning with 2014’s debut White Noise which earned massive commercial success on Billboard’s alternative charts and world-wide critical praise.

PVRIS followed that with All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell which debuted in the Top Five of BIllboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart in 2017, in conjunction with momentous live debuts at Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza.

In 2019 PVRIS’s electrifying third studio LP Use Me was unveiled via Warner Records, featuring the Marshmello-assisted alternative radio hit, “Hallucinations” and numerous collaborations ranging from American hip-hop artist 070 Shake to British pop-powerhouse Raye.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin