Future Islands Share Melodic New Single & Video “The Fight”

Tiffany Cheng November 29th, 2023 - 12:33 PM

Today, Wednesday, November 29, indie pop band Future Islands released their new single, “The Fight.” Additionally, they released a new music video for the featured song on YouTube. The song is set to be featured in their future album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore. The album is set to be released on 26th of January of next year. Another single that Future Islands have recently released for their new album is, “The Tower.” A music video has been released for that single as well.

“The Fight” is the band’s fresh take on balancing the vocals of each band member. Herring’s hums synchronize with Gerrit Welmers. Welmers’ melodies harmonize with the rhythms created by band members William Cashion and Michael Lowry. Furthermore, the single was co-produced by Steve Wright and the band’s past producer, Chris Coady. Coady has not been working with Future Islands since 2014. In 2014, he co-produced Future Islands’ album, Singles.

Future Islands’ highly-anticipated album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, is now placed as the seventh released album from all of their music discography. It is now available for pre-order and pre-save. There is also a vinyl option available for fans to purchase through this link.