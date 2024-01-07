Tiesto Teams Up With Fast Boy On New Single “All My Life”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 7th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

With the start of the new year, it’s out with the old and in with the new, especially for music. New playlists are being created to find our new favorite songs, but it can’t just be any song; it has to be the right one, and Tiesto’s and FAST BOY’s new single, “All My Life,” has all the makings to be a 2024 anthem.

When the track begins, the brightness of the instrumentation and the vocals sets the uplifting mood of the track, a feeling Tiesto also takes away from the song too. In the press release, Tiesto states the single makes me feel happy!” But Tiesto also makes it clear that he wants the song to make the listeners happy too. Every musical decision, from the “stutter-based drop” to the “danceable experience” provided by the “synth rhythms,” Tiesto and FAST BOY’s created an experience that every music lover could enjoy.

The song is made so easy to connect two because it deals with two subject matters that we all know so well: Being lost and love. The single features many questions like, “Are you the one to free my heart?” And, “Are you the spotlight in the dark?” These questions tackle the feeling of trying to find something you need, a feeling that is so universal, and in this case, we are trying to find love.

The intensity of these lyrics is perfectly paired with the progression of the production to the chorus. The more intense the fewer instruments, and like a firecracker, the chorus provides an explosion of sound that can provide us with a musical experience to last all year. In Tiesto’s words, It’s the perfect feel-good song to start the year with a bang

