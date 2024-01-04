Elvis Presley Hologram To Debut In November

According to nme.com, a new Elvis Presley hologram show is set to premiere in London this year. The Elvis Evolution will use AI and hologram technology to create a life size digital hologram of the legendary star from home video footage and personal photos. The show is a collaboration between Presley‘s estate Authentic Brands Group and UK based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality.

The show promises to be a jaw dropping concert experience where the Presley hologram will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time. In the following statement Andrew McGuinness, who is the chief executive of Layered Reality said: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.”

McGuinness continues with: “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

After its opening in London, future versions of the show are planned to open in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin. Shows at the to be announced venue in central London will be followed by after parties in an Elvis themed restaurant and bar featuring live music, DJs and performances.