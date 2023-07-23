Will.i.am and Britney Spears Share Infectious New Song “Mind Your Business”

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 23rd, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am has collaborated with Britney Spears to release their new single “Mind Your Business.” This single marks the fourth time that Spears and will.i.am have collaborated on music, and it is the first time they have collaborated in over a decade. This single is also Spears’ first music to release since her Summer 2022 collaboration with Elton John: “Hold Me Closer.” Listen to the new single via the official YouTube video below.

The song uses hard and fast-paced electronic tones alongside a pulsing trap beat. On the collaboration, will.i.am told CBS Mornings earlier this week, “I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years… Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music — a support as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

Spears and will.i.am have collaborated before, with their biggest release being their 2012 “Scream and Shout,” which earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart and received triple-platinum for selling 3 million copies in the United States.