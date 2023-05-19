Within Temptation Releases Fiery New Single “Wireless”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 19th, 2023 - 4:38 PM

Dutch metal band Within Temptation has released their newest single “Wireless” alongside a visualizer video. According to Blabbermouth, Within Temptation has said, “’Wireless’ is a fiery and heavy song that marks the start of a new era — an era in which we keep our WT DNA alive, but build upon with contemporary bombastic riffs, breakdowns, and epic choruses.” Listen to “Wireless” below.

Within Temptation describes the song themselves, saying, “This single takes aim at those who, hungry for war and turmoil, manipulate and control the media: ‘Wireless’ is a song about a soldier who goes to war convinced that he is going for a good cause. He’s indoctrinated by government-controlled media and thinks he’s going to be welcomed back as a savior, only to find out he has been used. This has resulted in people seeing him as a brutal conqueror instead, and now he finds himself on the wrong side. His life and the lives of many are deceived and destroyed.”

The song combines the band’s traditional heavy metal sound with orchestral sounds of string instruments, synthesizers, and choruses, creating an epic sound.

In recent years, Within Temptation has shifted their focus from full-scale album releases to pushing out singles, allowing them to focus more on their separate creative visions. Some of their most recent single releases have been “The Fire Within,” and “Don’t Pray For Me.”

Last year, Within Temptation’s debut album Fallen reached certified diamond, and sold over ten million copies.