Sharon Den Adel Of Within Temptation Discusses Inspiration Behind “Don’t Pray For Me” Lyrics

Home News Roy Lott November 23rd, 2022 - 3:35 PM

After releasing their song “Don’t Pray For Me” earlier this year along with its accompanying music video, Within Temptation’s Sharon Den Adel is giving more insight behind the song. She recently spoke with Rock Sound and explained the inspiration behind the track. Noting that she wrote a piece about abortion in honor of International Women’s Day for a metal magazine, she dug deeper into the impact the topic had around the world. ‘Okay, how does it really go about in different countries?’ And I saw laws changing in Poland, especially religious parties trying to change laws, so people can’t have sex education in schools anymore, but also they can’t have an abortion, even in the most worst cases. And it’s changing all over the world, also in America.”

After watching Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which deals with similar issues, it continued to inspire her to write the song. “I feel like a lot of kids have a really hard time growing up, trying to be who they wanna be. And I think it starts really before they’re born, like what kind of circumstances do you get, the chances like anyone else you get, a loving family. Were you welcomed when you were born? Those kinds of things; it’s very important.”

When the song was first released, she says the song is “against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone’s own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or, frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny.”

The song could potentially be on the band’s upcoming yet-to-be-announced LP.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva