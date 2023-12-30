Blue Ridge Rock Organizers Release Statement About Silence On Partial Festival Cancelation

Home News Robyn Violanda December 30th, 2023 - 12:04 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The organizers of the rock and metal Blue Ridge Rock Festival have issued a statement explaining the partial cancellation of their event scheduled to take place from Sept. 7 through 10 in Alton, Virginia. They had canceled several scheduled performances from Evanescence, Five Finger Death Punch, and Three Days Grace and more.

Over 150 artists were expected to play at the festival, including the rock band Evanescence, who recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their debut album, Fallen.

On the first night of the festival, the storm rolled in and damaged various gear and necessary equipment for bands. An evacuation was called due to the severity of the storm, cutting sets short and leaving festival attendees struggling to get to shuttle buses and finding shelter.

According to Loudwire, the organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival have spoken up four months after the event with a clearer explanation about the partial cancellation. They have released a new statement on social media apologizing and accounting for the lack of communication and information given to frustrated fans.

The organizers go on to say that the festival’s insurance policy is what prevents them from discussing the details and reports surrounding the Blue Ridge Rock Festival. They also state that they look forward to being permitted and able to be fully transparent.