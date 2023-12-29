Eminem Files For Protective Order Against Real Housewives In Trademark Lawsuit Over ‘Shady’

Home News Robyn Violanda December 29th, 2023 - 11:06 PM

The esteemed rapper, Eminem, is filing a protective order against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, who are stars of the reality show, The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Earlier this year, Eminem filed an opposition to a trademark request for the Reasonably Shady podcast hosted by Bryant and Dixon. Trademark disputes have continued throughout the year as the rapper allegedly argued that his brand would be “damaged” if granted the trademark for the podcast. Eminem is popularly known as Slim Shady or Shady, and owns the trademark for the term “Shady” for use on merchandise.

It is alleged that Eminem had filed the protective order in an attempt to avoid an in-person deposition, for Bryant and Dixon have asked the courts to dismiss his opposition and have the rapper deposed. This means he would have to testify under oath or by written statement.

Andrea Evans, attorney of Bryant and Dixon, has insisted on having Eminem, legally Marshall Bruce Mathers III, available to be deposed. According to New Musical Express, the Real Housewives duo and their team have also shared their desire to question Mathers about his use of “Slim Shady” and “Shady.”

In recent years, Eminem has admitted to relearning to rap following his accidental drug overdose in 2007. The rapper continues his music career as a rap icon. Earlier this month, the rapper collaborated with artist Benny Blanco on the song “Lace It,” a posthumous single from the late legend, Juice WRLD.