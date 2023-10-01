Matt Healy on The 1975 Potential Break-Up: “That’s Not Happening”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool October 1st, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Matt Healy recently addressed the break up rumors surrounding The 1975 after the singer had previously announced that the band would be taking an “indefinite hiatus of shows.” Healy has stated that that is not going to happen and fans couldn’t be more pleased.

NME states on the subject, “The 1975 are on their ‘Still… At Their Very Best‘ tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which began in last November under the title ‘At Their Very Best‘ tour before an extension spurred a name change. The band’s final show of the tour is on March 24, 2024 in Amsterdam. Earlier this week The 1975 singer and guitarist Healy announced that the band would be going on a break. ‘It’s wonderful you’re all here,’ he told the crowd at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. ‘After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.’ Now, Healy has clarified that “indefinite hiatus” means just that. “I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,’ Healy told the crowd at San Jose’s SAP Arena. ‘That’s not happening. Don’t worry,’ he added.