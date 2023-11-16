Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, Nick Cave & More Features on Era Covers for WWII Drama Series “The New Look”

Home News Savanna Henderson November 16th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

In a thrilling collaboration, several music icons, including Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, and Nick Cave, have contributed to the soundtrack of the highly anticipated WWII drama series, ‘The New Look.’ The series, set to delve into the intricacies of the wartime era, will feature exclusive covers performed by these renowned artists, adding a contemporary flair to the historical narrative.

These covers promise to evoke the essence of the era while infusing it with the distinctive styles of each artist. Lana Del Rey, known for her hauntingly nostalgic melodies, brings her signature sound to classic wartime tunes, while Matty Healy of The 1975 is set to infuse his unique energy into the soundtrack. Nick Cave, revered for his profound storytelling through music, adds a layer of depth and emotion to the collection of covers.

Each artist’s contribution is highly anticipated, promising a fresh perspective on the historical backdrop of the series. The collaboration aims to transport audiences to the WWII era, blending the past with the present through music.

Moreover, the series organizers have shared that live photos of the artists during their recording sessions are set to be released, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the creation of these exclusive covers. Photo credits for Lana Del Rey’s sessions go to Sharon Alagna, providing an insider’s view into the artistic process.

With such esteemed artists lending their talents to ‘The New Look,’ expectations are high for a soundtrack that not only honors the era’s essence but also elevates the storytelling of the series.

